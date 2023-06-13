Osimhen’s Legacy As Top Scorer Will Endure Forever —Serie A

Organiser of the Italian topflight Serie A has said Victor Osimhen’s legacy as top scorer last season will endure for forever.

Osimhen became the first-ever African to finish as top scorer in Serie A.

The Super Eagles striker bagged 26 goals to help Napoli clinch a first league title since 1990.

Also it is their third after claiming it in the 1986/1987 and 1989/1990 seasons.

Reflecting on Osimhen’s feat, the football league body wrote:“The season’s over but his legacy as capocannoniere will endure for eternity.

“Victor Osimhen: The 2022/23 top scorer with 26 goals!“

Osimhen is expected to be in action for the Super Eagles when they face Sierra Leone on match-day five of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in Monrovia, Liberia.

The Group A game comes up on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

