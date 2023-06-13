Play Me In A Free Role –Nkuku Tells Pochettino

Incoming Chelsea player, Christopher Nkunku, has told Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino that he would love to be played in a free role.

Recall that Nkunku will join the Chelsea squad this summer from RB Leipzig, but there have been some questions over his imminent arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old has reached an agreement to join the West London club, and the Blues will pay in excess of Nkunku’s £52.7 million release clause as they bolster their attacking options under Pochettino.

Nkunku is currently away with the France national team for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar later this month.

Speaking to reporters ahead of France’s clash with Gibraltar on Friday, Nkunku said he likes to be free when playing on the pitch, adding that he can play in front and on the sides of the attack line.

“I am focused on gathering with Les Bleus. Everything that happens after, we will have time to think,” Nkunku said.

Asked about his favourite position…