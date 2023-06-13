Why I Deserved Super Eagles Call-up

Rivers United left-back Ebube Duru has explained why he believe his call-up to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2023 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone is deserved.

Duru is among four home-based players invited by Jose Peseiro for the match-day five fixture with the Leone Stars.

Others are Victor Sochima (Rivers United) Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba) and Divine Nwachukwu (Bendel Insurance).

Commenting on his performance in the just concluded campaign, Duru told Completesports.com in an exclusive interview that he did enough to get called up.

“It was an amazing season for me because it’s my highest scoring season, I scored five goals and made two assists which is a good one for me. Though it has been an hectic season, playing on the continent, Aiteo Cup and the league games.

“But thank God for everything because it ended well, no injury and getting a well deserved invitation to the Super Eagles and I hope to do more next season.“

Duru stated that he looks forward to getting the…