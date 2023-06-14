10 Of All Time As Zlatan Retires At 41

After 24 years in professional football, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has finally called time on his incredible playing career as one of the oldest footballers in history.

The legendary striker won a grand total of 34 trophies throughout his career, including the Europa League with Manchester United, the La Liga title with Barcelona, and Serie A titles with both AC Milan and Inter Milan. He also made 122 international appearances for Sweden, scoring 62 goals.

Very few footballers sustain a playing career for as long as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, let alone at the top level. However, some footballers have been known to keep playing even further into old age, as research from betting.com reveals.

Kazuyoshi Miura, 56

Known as ‘King Kazu’, the Japanese footballer is comfortably the oldest professional footballer of all time and is remarkably still playing.

Still showing no signs of slowing down, the 56-year-old was even awarded…