2023 AFCONQ: Guinea-Bissau Pip Sao Tome, Overtake Super Eagles As Group Leaders

The Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau secured top spot in Group A of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier after beating Sao Tome and Principe 1-0 at the Estadio Nacional de Setembro on Wednesday night.

Zinho Gano scored the winning goal for the visitors 10 minutes after the break.

Baciro Cande’s men top the standings with 10 points from five matches.

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone will host the Super Eagles in the other Group A game at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, Monrovia on Sunday.

The Super Eagles need just a point from the game to qualify for Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

Sierra Leone must win the game to keep chances of making it AFCON 2023 alive.

A win or draw for the Super Eagles would also ensure Guinea-Bissau’s qualification for a third successive AFCON finals.

