2023 AFCONQ: Leone Stars Boss Keister Wants Repeat Of 2001 Upset Against Super Eagles

Leone stars head coach, Josh Keister believes his side can beat the Super Eagles in this weekend’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tie, reports Completesports.com.

The Leone Stars will host the Super Eagles in the matchday five encounter at the Samuel Kanyon Doe, Stadium, Monrovia on Sunday.

It’s a must win encounter for Keister’s men, who sit in third position on the Group A table with five points from four games.

“I remember in 2001, I was part of the Sierra Leone team that beat Nigeria 1-0 and this was when no one expected anything from us,” Keister stated in a video interview posted on the Facebook page of the Sierra Leone Football Association.

“I have that feeling again with this team going to Liberia to face Nigeria, despite the challenges we have with players suspended, several personal issues and injuries, that we can do it again.”

The Super Eagles are overwhelming…