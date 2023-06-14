2023 AFCONQ: Sudan Referee To Officiate Leone Stars Vs Super Eagles Clash

The Confederation of African Football has appointed Sudanese official Mahmood Ali Ismail as the referee for Sunday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Leone Stars of Sierra and Super Eagles of Nigeria

Ismail’s compatriot Mohammed Abdallah Ibrahim will serve as assistant referee 1, Liban Abdourazak Ahmed from Djibouti will serve as assistant referee 2, with Mohamed Diraneh Guedi, also from Djibouti, in the role of fourth official.

Read Also: 10 Of The Oldest Footballers Of All Time As Zlatan Retires At 41

Gambian Bakary Jammeh will be the commissioner while Kokou Djaoupe from Togo will serve as referee assessor.

When both teams clashed on Day 1 of the ongoing series at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja a year ago, the Leone Stars drew the first blood before goals by Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen put Nigeria in the driving seat.

The encounter is slated for the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium Monrovia.

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf

Copyright © 2022…