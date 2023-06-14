Alba Set To Join Ex-Barca Teammate Messi At Inter Miami

Jordi Alba has been linked with a transfer to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami this summer transfer window.

It was previously announced that Alba would be departing Barcelona at the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.

He could link up with Argentine icon Lionel Messi who switched from Paris Saint-Germain to the same MLS club this summer.

According to GetFootballnewsspain.com, Alba is currently in talks over a move to the United States based team.

Alba joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2012 and he won six Laliga titles with the Blaugrana.

He racked up two goals and three assists in 24 Laliga games in the 2022/23 season.

Barcelona won the Laliga title and accumulated 88 points from 38 matches.

Inter Miami are currently 15th in the MLS Eastern Conference with 15 points after 17 fixtures.

