Chelsea Set Sights On Jackson

Premier League club Chelsea are eyeing a move for Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson this summer transfer window.

Jackson was impressive towards the end of the Laliga season as he netted nine goals and provided two assists in the last eight games of the season.

The Blues are reportedly on the search for a striker following their low goal return in the just concluded campaign.

Jackson has also been linked with a move to AC Milan, RB Leipzig and other Premier League clubs.

According to Getfootball.eu, the he Senegalese international’s contract with the Yellow Submarine runs until 2026 and he has a release clause valued at €35 million.

Jackson got 12 goals and four assists in 26 Laliga games for Villarreal in the 2022/23 season.

Villarreal finished fifth in Laliga with 64 goals from 38 matches.

Chelsea accumulated 44 points from 38 Premier League games and they were 12th in division.

