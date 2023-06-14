Chelsea To Offer 4 Players To Inter In Swap Deal

Chelsea are seriously in need of the services of Andre Onana and are reportedly set to offer four players to Inter Milan for the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

Inter representatives are expected in London this week to explore a £50 million deal for Onana who impressed during Inter’s march to the 2022/2023 Champions League final.

The 27-year-old has demonstrated his exceptional distribution skills at both Inter and Ajax, the team he departed last summer. This is exactly what new Stamford Bridge manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking for in a shot-stopper.

Also Read – 2023 AFCONQ: Osayi-Samuel Arrives, 23 Players Now In Eagles’ Camp

In Manchester City’s Champions League victory, the Cameroon star had previously held Erling Haaland at bay in Turkey. He was just edged out by an inch-perfect shot from Rodri.

Following Inter Milan’s loss to Man City, Onana kept his options open. But gave the impression he would support whatever Inter decided.

When asked about a possible move this…