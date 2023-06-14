Croatia Overcome Netherlands, Qualify For Final

Croatia have reached the final of the 2023 UEFA Nations League following a thrilling 4-2 win against the Netherlands in Wednesday’s semi-final in Rotterdam.

The last four of this year’s UEFA Nations League finals is held in the Netherlands with Croatia, Spain and Italy taking part.

The first semi-final on Wednesday saw Donyell Malen give the Netherlands the lead in the 34th minute.

In the 55th minute Croatia equalised after Andrej Kramaric converted from the penalty spot.

Mario Pasalic got on the score sheet in the 73rd minute to put Croatia 2-1 ahead.

But in the 96th minute Noa Lang drew Netherlands level to drag the game to extra-time.

Eight minutes into extra-time Croatia went 3-2 up thanks to Bruno Petkovic before Luka Modric added the fourth with four minutes left from the penalty spot.

The second semi-final will see Spain take on Italy on Thursday, June 15.

