Ex-Chelsea Manager Dies – Complete Sports

Former Chelsea player and manager John Hollins has died aged 76.

Chelsea confirmed Hollins’ death on their website on Wednesday.





John Hollins

“Chelsea Football Club is greatly saddened to announce the passing of our former player and manager John Hollins MBE at the age of 76.

“All at the club send our heartfelt condolences to John’s family and friends.”

Hollins made more than 400 appearances for Chelsea as a player between 1963 and 1975 before a three-year stint as boss from 1985.

Hollins also played more than 100 games for both Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers, while he coached a number of other sides, including Swansea and Crawley.

During his time at Chelsea, he won the League Cup (1965)FA Cup (1970) and European Cup Winners’ Cup (1971).

