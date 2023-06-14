Exclusive: Sierra Leone Vs Nigeria: Peseiro’s Contract Situat

Former Nigerian winger, Tijani Babangida has revealed that the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro’s contract situation won’t have any direct effect on the team’s performance against Sierra Leone in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Recall that the 65-year-old’s contract will expire at the end of the month and there are reports the Portuguese will not be offered an extension by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Peseiro was appointed Super Eagles head coach on May 15, 2022.

He will lead out the Super Eagles against the Leone Stars at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, Monrovia, Liberia on Sunday.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Babangida stated that Peseiro is more focused on his job and will lead Super Eagles to victory against Sierra Leone.

“I don’t think the contract situation between the NFF and Peseiro will have any negative effect on the Super Eagles against Sierra Leone on Sunday.

“He’s a professional coach and as you can see he has displayed…