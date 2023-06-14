Extend Peseiro’s Contract –Aikhoumogbe Advises NFF

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe has urged the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to extend Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro’s contract.

Recall that Peseiro’s contract is set to expire at the end of this month and speculation has arisen suggesting that the Portuguese coach will not be offered a new contract by the NFF.

The 63-year-old coach was appointed as the head coach of the Super Eagles on May 15, 2022.

The uncertainty surrounding his contract adds an additional element of intrigue to the team’s upcoming fixtures.

However, Aikhoumogne in an interview with Completsports.com advised the NFF to give the Portuguese tactician a contract extension in a bid to build a formidable Super Eagles.

“This is not the time to start contemplating on whether to extend Peseiro’s contract or not considering the fact that he has been doing well in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“We have a great crop of players that he has been working with and I am…