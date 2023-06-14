Goal Against Arsenal My Most Satisfying —Awoniyi

Taiwo Awoniyi has said his goal against Arsenal for Nottingham Forest was his most satisfying last season.

Awoniyi netted the decisive goal in a 1-0 win against the Gunners which saw Forest avoid relegation.

Also the goal ended Arsenal’s title hopes and handed Manchester City the Premier League title.

Speaking to journalists at Super Eagles first training ahead of Sunday’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone, Awoniyi confessed to being an Arsenal fan.

“I think my goal against Arsenal was my most satisfying because we know how important we needed that point and at the end it took us out of relegation but though I’m an Arsenal fan.”

Awoniyi hit scoring form at the right time for Forest as they managed to escape relegation.

He scored 10 goals provided one assist in 27 league appearances for Forest.

The 25-year-old would hope to replicate his scoring form when the Eagles face Sierra Leone on match-day five of the qualifiers in Monrovia, Liberia.

