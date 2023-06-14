How I Spent My Time At Psychiatric Hospital –Kyrgious

Tennis star, Nick Kyrgios will reveal in upcoming episodes of a Netflix documentary that he spent time in a psychiatric hospital after losing at Wimbledon in 2019, The Australian newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was knocked out by Rafael Nadal in the second round of the championships that year while wearing a white sleeve to cover up his right arm.

The Australian has previously detailed his mental health struggles and self-harm during that dark period in his life.

But in the new series of ‘Break Point’, to be released on June 21, he said he needed hospital treatment.

“I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide,” he said, according to The Australian newspaper.

“I lost at Wimbledon. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I was like, ‘OK, I can’t keep doing this’.

“I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com…