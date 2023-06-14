Join Arsenal And Be Trophyless –Carragher Warns Rice

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher has warned West Harm midfielder, Declan Rice that there is no guarantee of him winning trophies at Arsenal should he join the Gunners this summer transfer window.

Rice is keen to leave West Ham this summer after leading the Hammers to win the Europa Conference League during the 2022/23 season.

The England midfielder has been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

City hauled back the Gunners in a thrilling title duel before sealing a historic treble with FA Cup and Champions League success.

“It is difficult with Declan Rice, and I think Harry Kane falls into this one too, they are at clubs that probably are not going to challenge for the Premier League or Champions League,” Carragher told Metro UK.

“But unless you go to Man City, there is no guarantee you are going to come out with trophies that you want.

“But you want to give yourself the opportunity and the tough question for Arsenal heading…