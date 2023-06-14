No Regrets Picking England Over Nigeria -Eze

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze has reflected on his decision to represent England instead of Nigeria.

Eze was born in Greenwich, Greater London to Nigerian parents.

The 24-year-old represent England at youth level and turned down overtures from former president of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick to play for the Super Eagles.

In May 2021, Eze was called up to the senior England squad for the first time, as part of Gareth Southgate’s 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2020, but on the same day was injured during a training session.

Southgate again called up Eze to the England squad last month.

“[It was] more just speaking to the people around me, my family, my wife, getting good advice from the people around, trying to think what is the best decision for myself and my career,” he told ESPN.

“We think that this is the best one. It is a big opportunity…