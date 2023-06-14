OFFICIAL: Milner Joins Brighton From Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion have announced that James Milner will join them from Liverpool on a one-year deal.

Brighton made the announcement on their website on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to confirm that James Milner will join the club on a one-year deal with a year’s option when his Liverpool contract expires on 30 June.

“The 37-year-old arrives after eight years with the Reds, during which time he won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

“Milner began his career with Leeds United, making 54 appearances for the Whites before joining Newcastle in 2005.

“A move to Aston Villa followed in 2008, before a transfer to Manchester City two years later. There he was a regular and won all the domestic honours – Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield – during his five years at the Etihad, which included a first top-flight title for City in 44 years.

Also Read: Exclusive: 2023 AFCONQ: Super Eagles Won’t Be Under…