OGC Nice, Lille Interested In Simon

Nigeria winger, Moses Simon is a subject of interest from French clubs OGC Nice and Lille, reports Completesports.com.

The 27-year-old has one-year left on his contract with Nantes and is expected to leave the club this summer.

According to French news outlet, L’Equipe, Nice and Lille are on keen on signing the former KAA Gent player.

Nantes are expected to demand around €5m for Simon.

The pacy winger scored five goals and provided four assists in 34 league appearances for the Canaries last season.

Nantes narrowly escaped relegation in Ligue 1 last term.

The Canaries signed Simon from Spanish side Levante in 2020 after he initially spent the previous season on loan with them.

The player is currently on international duty with Nigeria.

Adeboye Amosu

