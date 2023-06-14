Osayi-Samuel Arrives, 23 Players Now In Camp

Bright Osayi-Samuel has arrived Super Eagles camp ahead of Sunday’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone in Monrovia, Liberia.

Osayi-Samuel’s arrival was announced on the Super Eagles Twitter handle.

This brings the number of Eagles players in camp to 23.

Osayi-Samuel was in action for Fenerbahce who won the Turkish Cup at the weekend.

It is Fenerbahce’s first Cup win since the 2012/13 Turkish football campaign.

Serie A title winner Victor Osimhen joined his teammates on Tuesday and has since taken part in training.

A win for the Eagles will seal qualification for next year’s AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.