Ten Hag Must Replace De Gea Now –Neville

Former Manchester United captain, Gary Neville has told Erik Ten Hag to replace David de Gea ahead of Premier League next season.

De Gea ended this season with the Premier League’s Golden Glove. But a number of concerning performances have raised questions over his future.

Ten Hag recently failed to guarantee the Spaniard that he will be his no1 choice next season.

De Gea’s contract at Old Trafford expires this month, but he is expected to sign a new contract on reduced terms before then.

Neville, however, believes bringing in a new goalkeeper is now an urgent priority alongside a new striker.

“You have got to start with a centre forward and a goalkeeper,” Neville told Metro.co.uk.

“If you don’t have those two positions fixed in a football team you are massively struggling.

“Manchester United are massively struggling particularly up front but it has come to the time where they have to get a top goalkeeper. That Cup final [against City] said it to us all. I…