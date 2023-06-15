2023 AFCONQ: Insurance Midfileder Nwachukwu Keen To Make Super Eagles Debut

Bendel Insurance midfielder, Divine Nwachukwu is desperate to make his maiden appearance for the Super Eagles.

Nwachukwu earned his maiden invitation to the Super Eagles on the back of his impressive performance with Bendel Insurance in the Nigeria Premier League Super Six playoffs held in Lagos last week.

The youngster is battling for a place in midfield along with the likes of Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo and Frank Onyeka.



The talented midfileder is however looking forward to making an appearance against the Leone Stars.

“It will be a great honour to play against Sierra Leone,”he said after the team’s training on Wednesday night.

Nwachukwu is among the four home-based players invited for the game.

The other three are; Ojo Olorunleke, Victor Sochima and Ebube Duru.

By Adeboye Amosu

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf

