2023 AFCONQ: Leone Stars Depart For Liberia Thursday As Head Coach Keister Unveils 25-Man Squad

The Leone Stars departed Sierra Leone on Thursday morning for Monrovia, Liberia ahead of their match-day five 2023 AFCON qualifier with Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Sunday.

This was disclosed on the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) Twitter handle on Thursday.

Before the team’s departure coach John Keister unveiled his final 25-man squad for the game.

Eleven foreign-based and 14 home-based players made the final cut for the encounter.

Skipper Steven Caulker of Wigan Athletic also made the squad after recovering from injury.

Meanwhile, all 23 players invited by Jose Peseiro are all in camp for this weekend’s qualifier.

Fenerbahce right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel was the last player to hit camp after featuring for Fenerbahce in their Turkish Cup final win at the weekend.

A win for the Super Eagles will seal qualification to next year’s AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire.

The three-time AFCON winners are second in Group A on nine behind Guinea-Bissau (10 points) who beat São…