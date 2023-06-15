2023 AFCONQ: Leone Stars Will Make Things Difficult For Super Eagles

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro is expecting a difficult test against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The three-time African champions will be the guests of Leone Stars at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, Monrovia on Sunday.

Recent encounters between both teams has been keenly contested.

The Leone Stars rallied to hold the Super Eagles to a 4-4 draw in November 2020 in Benin City, while both teams battled to a 0-0 draw in the return leg in Freetown.

“It will be difficult game,”the Portuguese stated.

“In the last three matches against Sierra Leone, we drew two and only won the last meeting last year in Abuja.

“Sierra Leone are a good team and they only beat us to stand a chance of qualifying for the AFCON.

“We therefore have to be at our best organisation and commitment and play a collective game against them.”

By Adeboye Amosu

