2023 AFCONQ: Lookman Misses Super Eagles Training

Ademola Lookman didn’t train with his Super Eagles teammates on Wednesday night ahead of this weekend’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The Atalanta winger was excused from the training session held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

The reason for Lookman’s exclusion was however not revealed by the technical crew.

22 players took part in the session including Fenerbahce defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, who arrived camp on Wednesday morning.

The Super Eagles are expected to continue their preparations for the game on Thursday night.

Guinea-Bisssu moved to top position in the group after recording a 1-0 victory against Sao Tome and Principe on Wednesday night.

By Adeboye Amosu

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf

