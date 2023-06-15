Adarabioyo Ready To Leave Fulham This Summer

Tosin Adarabioyo will leave Fulham this summer after failing to agree a new contract with the club.

The centre-back has one-year left on his contract with the Cottagers and talks over a new contract has collapsed.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Fulham wanted to keep Adarabioyo but now could be forced to sell to avoid losing him for free when his contract expires next year.

Read Also:2023 AFCONQ: Leone Stars Depart For Liberia Thursday As Head Coach Keister Unveils 25-Man Squad

The 25-year-old has interest from clubs in England and France.

The centre-back linked up with the Whites from Manchester City in 2020.

Adarabioyo make 99 Premier League appearances for the London club with three goals to his name.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.