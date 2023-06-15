Arsenal Join AC Milan In Race For Chukwueze

Arsenal have joined Serie A giants AC Milan in the race for Villarreal’s Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze.

Milan are in search of a new right winger and Chukwueze is high on their agenda.

The Italian outfit have already spoken to the player’s agent, but according to Tuttosport, Arsenal have now joined the race to sign him.

Thursday’s printed edition of the newspaper – page 24- claims Arsenal have ‘officially sounded out the player’s availability.

Chukwueze’s price tag is believed to be in the region of €25m and his contract with the ‘Yellow Submarine’ expires in June 2024.

According to Tuttosport, Chukwueze would not stand against a move to Milan, but his agents have still not discussed contract details with the Serie A giants.

Chukwueze is currently with the Super Eagles ahead of Sunday’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The Eagles, on nine points, are second in Group A behind Guinea-Bissau while Sierra Leone are third on five points.

