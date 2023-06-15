Bellingham Completes Switch To Madrid From Dortmund

Spanish giants, Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of England’s teenage sensational midfielder, Jude Bellingham on a six-year contract.

In what was a record signing for an English player, Bellingham joins Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund for the upcoming 2023/2024 season.

“Real Madrid C. F. and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of

the player Jude Bellingham, who will be contracted to our club for the next six seasons,” an official statement posted on Real Madrid Social Media platforms reads.

“Jude Bellingham will be unveiled as a new Real Madrid player tomorrow, Thursday 15

June, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City. Following this, Jude Bellingham will speak to the media.”

Bellingham’s progress has been nothing short of a miracle. Despite the fact that he is still only a teenager. It is an incredible act of faith from arguably the biggest club in the world to pull such a deal.

