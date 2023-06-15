Leone Stars In Top Gear Ahead Eagles Clash

Sierra Leone Football Association has said the Leone Stars are in top gear ahead of Sunday’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The FA disclosed that the invited foreign-based players are all in camp.

The football body also disclosed that captain Steven Caulker could face the Eagles as he is recovering fast for the tie.

“With the full squad of invited foreign-based players in camp and the captain Caulker fast recovering, Leone Stars in top gear ahead of crucial encounter against the Super Eagles of Nigeria,” the FA wrote on Twitter.

Caulker, who currently plays for Championship club Wigan Athletic, had given an update on his injury.

“Being injured is certainly not fun,” he posted on his LinkedIn. “This new treatment delivered by St. James Wellbeing clinic is brutally painful but super effective.

The Eagles, on nine points, top Group A while Sierra Leone are third on five points.

In the…