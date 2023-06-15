Messi Breaks Own Record In Argentina Win Vs Australia

Argentine forward and captain, Lionel Messi, has broken his record with goal in a 2-0 win against Australia in an international friendly match on Thursday, June 15 at the Workers’ Stadium, Beijing, China.

Messi scored the first goal in one minute and 19 seconds and German Pezzela scored the second goal in the 68th minute.

According to world football statistics expert, Gracenote, the goal was the fastest of Messi’s career so far as he had never scored before two minutes prior.

The sports data group also report that he scored in every other minute up till the 90th minute, except in the first minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Luis Suarez are the only three footballers who have scored in every single minute of football match, according to Sportbignews.com.

Messi recently completed a move to MLS side Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Messi racked up 16 goals and 16 assists in 32 French Ligue 1…