NNL Announce Teams To Take Part In Super Eight Playoffs

The Nigerian National League (NNL) have announced the teams that will take part in the 2023 Super Eight Playoffs.

Heartland FC made the information known on their Twitter handle.

The eight teams will slug it out for a chance to compete in the Nigerian top tier league (NPFL) in the next season.

The clubs emerged from the Northern and Southern Conference of the NNL.

The aforementioned clubs are EFCC FC, DMD Kwaya, FC One Rocket, Abeokuta Stormers, Heartland FC, Sporting Lagos and Kano Pillars.

The dates and venues for the matches have not been disclosed by the NNL.

The best four clubs from the NNL Super Eight Playoffs will be in the NPFL next season.

