NPL: Olamilekan Celebrates Successful Season With Remo Stars

Remo Stars midfielder Olamilekan Adams is celebrating a memorable 2022/23 season with the Sky Blue Stars.

The Ikenne-based club came second in the campaign and will compete in the CAF Champions League next season.

Olamilekan took to Twitter to thank God for a successful season.

“My dark days made me strong or maybe I already was strong and they made me prove it Thank you lord for the successful season 2022 & 2023 npfl_lmc,” he wrote.

The Flying Eagles star bagged one goal and one assist in five matches at the Nigeria Premier League Super Six playoffs.

Enyimba won the title for a record ninth time.

By Toju Sote

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.