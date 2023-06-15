Osimhen Gets New Coach At Napoli

Victor Osimhen now has a new coach at Napoli following the hiring of Frenchman Rudi Garcia who replace Luciano Spalletti.

The Serie A champions announced Garcia’s appointment on their official website on Thursday.

“Aurelio De Laurentiis is pleased to announce that Rudi Garcia will be the new coach of Napoli.”

“To him the most sincere welcome and a good luck wish.”

The Serie A champions have not confirmed the length of Garcia’s contract.

The 59-year-old left Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr FC in April.

Garcia has Serie A experience having previously coached Roma between 2013 and 2016. The Giallorossi sacked him in January 2016, bringing in Spalletti.

Garcia’s appointment ends Aurelio De Laurentiis’ long search for Spalletti’s successor.

Reports in Italy and France claimed Thursday morning that another Frenchman, Christophe Galtier, was the leading candidate for the role.

Garcia won 61 of his 118 games in charge of Roma, drawing 34 and losing 23. He continued…