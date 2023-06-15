Ronaldo Better Than Messi -Wizkid

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has picked Cristiano Ronaldo as his favourite player ahead of Lionel Messi.

Wizkid made this known in a chat with Red Radio on Thursday.

When asked to choose between Messi and Ronaldo and, he eventually picked Ronaldo.

He said, “I don’t watch football [laughs]. Ronaldo, I guess.”

Asked who he would rather bring back to life between Fela and Bob Marley, Wizkid said, “Wow! Fela Kuti!”

The Starboy also said he would choose money over fame and Nicki Minaj over Cardi B.

Wizkid said he was tired of traffic, adding that he would choose wine over spirits.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.