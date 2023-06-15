Super Eagles Won’t Be Under Pressur

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufia has revealed that the Super Eagles will not be under pressure against Sierra Leone in Sunday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Nigeria previously defeated the Leon Stars in 2022, coming back from a goal down to win 2-1.

The 2013 AFCON Champions will be expected to do the same when they go to Liberia to confront John Keister’s troops.

Nigeria currently sits on top of Group A with 9 points from four matches.

Behind the Super Eagles are Guinea-Bissau in second position with 9 points from four matches, Sierra Leone in third position with 5 points from four matches, while Sao Tome and Principe sit bottom of the table with 1 point from four matches.

Speaking ahead of the game on Sunday, the 1994 AFCON winner told Completesports.com that playing in a neutral ground will afford the Super Eagles the chance to pick the maximum points.

“The Super Eagles won’t really be under any sort of pressure because they are top of the group. In…