Tyson Fury Confessed To Gambling Addiction

Tyson Fury is a British professional boxer. He was born in 1988 in Manchester and started boxing in childhood. Fury is the WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion of the world.

He fought his first professional fight in 2008 and since then has won 30 fights, 21 of them by knockout. Fury is also known for his eccentric behavior and unconventional training methods.

In a recent interview, Tyson admitted that he has a gambling addiction, which has already caused him to lose several million dollars. According to him, he’s mostly into betting on sports: on boxing and soccer; however, he rarely guesses the results.

Thus small odds do not interest him: from 50 pounds, he wants to win not 75, but not less than 5000. Therefore Fury collects so-called “express bets” consisting of several events at once with big odds.

Many professional athletes start to miss the thrill of the game and, as a result, start to gamble. For a while, it helps, but as they play, they need to bet more and more…