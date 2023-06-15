West Ham Turn Down Arsenal’s £80m Opening Bid For Rice

West Ham have rejected Arsenal’s opening bid for Declan Rice, thought to be worth £80m plus add-ons, Sky Sports reports.

The Gunners’ opening offer would have been paid in slow instalments with a lot of tough contingencies attached to it.

The Hammers’ valuation of Rice remains £120m but it is understood the club would accept £100m plus a player.

Arsenal are expected to return with a new offer in the coming days, but they will have to improve the value and structure of their bid significantly if they want to sign the player. Manchester City are also keeping an eye on Rice’s situation.

West Ham’s chairman, David Sullivan, revealed in the wake of the club’s Europa Conference League victory earlier this month that the 24-year-old will be allowed to leave this summer.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have also held an interest in the England international, who became only the third West Ham captain to lift a major trophy when they beat Fiorentina in Prague.

