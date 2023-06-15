Why Ronaldo Is My Best Friend -Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido, has revealed Portuguese international, Crisriano Ronaldo remains his very good friend.

Davido, who made history as the first Nigerian artiste to perform at the FIFA World Cup final last year in Qatar, berated those who mocked Ronaldo after Portugal was knocked out of the tournament.

In 2017, Davido paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo in his hit song ‘Fall.’

However, the ‘Fem’ crooner made this known while appearing as a guest on the latest episode of the ABTalks podcast, hosted by Anas Bukhash.

He said: “Look at [Cristiano] Ronaldo when he left the World Cup. He is my friend, by the way. He is my very good friend.

“When he [Ronaldo] left the World Cup, I remember being on the internet, and they [trolls] were abusing him so much, even after everything that he has done.”

Davido is the only African artiste that Ronaldo follows on Instagram.

