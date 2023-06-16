2023 AFCONQ: We Want To Bring Fans Back To Our Side

Victor Osimhen says the Super Eagles are determined to win the support of their fans again after some disappointing results in the past.

The Super Eagles will take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Monrovia on Sunday.

A win will be enough for the Super Eagles to seal a place in Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

Jose Peseiro’s side lost 1-0 at home to Guinea-Bissau on matchday three.



Read Also:OFFICIAL: Waldrum Announces Super Falcons Squad For 2023 Women’s World Cup

The Super Eagles also failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“We want to bring our fans back to our side because we know they are understandably disappointed,” Osimhen was quoted by Brila FM.

“It was disheartening for us when we couldn’t qualify for the World Cup. ”

“We had online abuses. Now it’s behind us but the memories still linger. We will do our best to earn their trust.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…