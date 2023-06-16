A Great Honour – Demehin Elated To Make Super Falcons World Cup Squad

Stade de Reims defender Blessing Demehin has expressed joy at the opportunity to play for the Super Falcons at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The tournament will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

Demehin was named in the Super Falcons 23-woman squad for the mundial by head coach Randy Waldrum on Friday (today).

The 21 year old took to the social media to celebrate her inclusion in the squad.

“It’s a great honour and privilege to have made it to my first ever Senior Women’s World Cup. It’s a dream come true for me. This is my beginning of greater years and opportunities,” she wrote on her Twitter handle

Demehin caught the eye during the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup where she made four appearances for the Falconets.

The Super Falcons will face co-hosts Australia, Canada and Republic of Ireland in Group B at the World Cup.

By Toju Sote

…