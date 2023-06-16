Barcelona Make Improved Bid For Gundogan

Barcelona have launched an improved bid for Manchester City midfielder IIkay Gundogan this summer transfer window.

The Blaugrana are keen to bring the German international to Camp Nou this summer following the mesmeric form of the 32 year old.

Gundogan racked up 11 goals and four assists in 51 games across all competitions as City won a historic treble.

According to the Athletic, Barcelona previously offered the midfield marshall €9 million per season but have now bumped up the offer to €30 million.

Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets departed Camp Nou this summer and Gundogan is seen as the ideal replacement by the Catalan club.

Gundogan joined City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016.

He scored eight goals and made four assists in the Premier League last season.

City finished the Premier League campaign with 89 points from 38 matches and Barcelona won the Laliga title with 88 points after 38 games.

