Bonucci Rues Italy Defeat To Spain

Italy defender and captain Leonardo Bonucci has expressed disappointment following the Azzurris (Blues) 2-1 defeat to Spain in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, June 15 at the De Grolsch Veste.

Yeremy Pino scored the first goal of the game in the third minute and Ciro Immobile equalised for Italy from the penalty spot.

Joselu got the winning goal for Spain in the 88th minute.

However Bonucci believes Spain didn’t create many chances during the match.

“I wouldn’t say we started very badly,” Tuttomercatoweb quoted Bonucci as saying

“We created two early attacks and we did that by playing out from the back. Ultimately, Davide Frattesi’s goal was a few centimetres offside and Joselu was a few centimetres onside.

“We were not fortunate and this evening it all turned around these two incidents. Spain are a good team, but aside from that Gigio (Donnaruma) save, they didn’t create much. We had a goal ruled out by a matter of centimetres.”

