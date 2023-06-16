Dennis Tipped To Leave Nottingham Forest This Summer

Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Dennis is among the players expected to be offloaded by Nottingham Forest this summer.

Dennis arrived the City Ground with huge expectations last summer following a remarkable campaign with Watford in the previous season.

The 25-year-old however failed to break into the first team.

The Nigerian featured 19 times for the Tricky Trees in the Premier League, netting twice.

According to The Telegraph, Jonjo Shelvey, Remo Freuler, Sam Surridge and Steve Cook will also be sold by the Reds.

Nottingham Forest barely managed to escape relegation from the Premier League last season.

By Adeboye Amosu

