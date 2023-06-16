Eagles Must Fight For Result Vs Leone Stars –Mouktar

The Chairman of Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory Football Association, Adam Mouktar, has warned the Super Eagles to be wary of the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the 2023 AFCON qualifying match at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Paynesville, in Monrovia, Liberia, on Sunday, June 18 2023, reports Completesports.com.

According to Mouktar, the Leone Stars did not come easy in the reverse fixture – Super Eagles earned a hard-fought 2-1 win in the first leg at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, on June 9 2022, and it will be tougher in this return game on a neutral ground in Monrovia.

“I expect Super Eagles to go to Monrovia and win but it is not going to be a walk in the park. it is never going to be because football has changed a lot and it has always been edgy playing some of these countries like Cape Verde in the past and so many teams have always been tough,” Mouktar told Completesports.com.

