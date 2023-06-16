Exclusive: 2023 AFCONQ: Eagles Condemned To Beat Sierra Leone -Shorunmu

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu has revealed that the Super Eagles are condemned to beat Sierra Leone in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Shorunmu made this known on the backdrop of Guinea-Bissau’s victory over Sao Tome on Wednesday, to move the team top of the group on 10 points.

Recall that the Super Eagles will face Sierra Leone on Sunday, in a game that could determine the fate of the group.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Shorunmu stated that the Super Eagles have no option but to beat Sierra Leone in a bid to regain top of the group.

“The reality is that Guinea-Bissau’s win over Sao Tome has put the Super Eagles in a situation where they have to beat Sierra Leone to regain top of the group.

“Nigeria is condemned to win regardless of the margin because Guinea-Bissau must not top the group ahead of Nigeria.”

