Falcons Squad For 2023 World Cup Unveiled

Randy Waldrum has unveiled his 23 Super Falcons squad for this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) published the 23 players on their Twitter handle on Friday.

Among those named are Assiat Oshoala, Ashleigh Plumptre, Onome Ebi, Desire Oparanozie, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Francisca Ordega, Rasheedat Ajibade, Uchenna Kanu and Gift Monday.

Also listed are Osinachi Ohale, Halimatu Ayinde, Ifeoma Onumonu, Toni Payne, Michelle Alozie Tochukwu Oluehi, former Falconets stars Deborah Abiodun, Rofiat Imuran and Tosin Demehin.

The Super Falcons are in Group A with co-host Australia, Olympic champions Canada and debutant Republic of Ireland.

The nine-time WAFCON champions will open their campaign against Canada on July 21 before facing Australia on July 27.

On July 31, they will end the group phase when they take on…