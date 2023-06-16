Fearless Rejuvenates Bikers Drifters Gombe Grand Converge

Nigeria’s leading energy drink, Fearless, recently refreshed consumers at the debut edition of the Association of Bikers and Drifters’ event in Gombe State, in North Western part of the country, which was a convergence of the contestants, as well as the consumers and admirers of the brand in the region

Themed ‘Gombe Grand Converge’, the event was the biggest congregation of horses and bikers in the country, and aimed at introducing the horse Durbar and Superbike Parade to the people of Nigeria and West Africa. It was filled with lots of entertainment and sports lovers in the same arena, with a strong focus on having fun beyond the regular pattern.Fearless Energy Drink

The event which received the blessings, support, and full participation of the Emir of Gombe, HRM Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, CFR, as well as his commendation, was powered by the Fearless Energy Drink brand under its “Embrace the Thrill” slogan and synonymous with the sponsorship of exciting…