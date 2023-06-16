France President Has Not Influenced My Career –Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has revealed that France President Emmanuel Macron has not in any way influenced his career as a player.

Recall that in 2021, Mbappe was linked with a move away from PSG in 2021 to Real Madrid, but Macron had urged the 24-year-old to stay at PSG and to continue playing in the French Ligue 1.

With Mbappe’s current contract with PSG will expire in 2024, the player simply reiterated his stance that his plan was to remain with the Parisians.

“What influence does the President have? In my career today, in 2023, none.

“He wants me to stay in Paris, my objective is to stay. We are on the same wavelength.

“Am I going to leave PSG? I have already answered, I have said that my objective is to stay at PSG, that is my only option at the moment. I am ready to come back when pre-season resumes,” Mbappe told reporters ahead of France’s European Championship qualifier against Gibraltar on Friday.

