I Want To Win A Trophy With Super Eagles

Samuel Chukwueze has said he cannot end his football career without winning any trophy with the Super Eagles.

Chukwueze said this ahead of the Super Eagles’ 2023 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone on Sunday.

The Eagles, on nine points, are second behind Guinea-Bissau after four games in Group A.

A win or draw against the Leone Stars will seal qualification to next year’s AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire.

Speaking ahead of the game with Sierra Leone, the Villarreal winger believes the Super Eagles parade talented players who can become AFCON champions.

“We want to win the AFCON for sure, because we have great young talents and we have young players who are actually ready to fight,” Chukwueze told ESPN.

“For me, I need to win a trophy with the Super Eagles because I cannot play to the end of my career without winning any trophy with the Super Eagles. This is our time.”

Qualification to next year’s AFCON will see Chukwueze feature in his third tournament.

He first made…